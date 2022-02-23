Russia says US sanctions will meet 'strong response': ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Russia said Wednesday that new US sanctions will meet a "strong response" after US President Joe Biden announced new penalties against Moscow for "beginning" an invasion of Ukraine.

"There should be no doubt -- sanctions will meet a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but well-calibrated and sensitive for the American side," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.