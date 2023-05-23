Russia says used air force, artillery to wipe out border attackers

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Russia said Tuesday it had deployed jets and artillery to destroy an armed group that penetrated its border from Ukraine, while the Kremlin demanded the military prevent any repeat attack.

The armed incursion was the most serious since the beginning of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine last year, prompting the Kremlin to express "deep concern" and the evacuation of nine villages in the southern region of Belgorod.

The defence ministry's announcement that it used the air force and artillery on Russian territory represents an unprecedented use of force domestically since the military campaign in Ukraine began last year. Regional authorities said 12 civilians were wounded.

"In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

"The remaining (fighters) were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely eliminated," the ministry said.

The Kremlin voiced "deep concern" after explosive strikes had forced civilians from border villages to flee.

Local authorities said the Belgorod region had come under sustained artillery and mortar fire during fighting with a group it claimed had crossed from Ukraine.

Moscow said Russian forces killed more than 70 Ukrainian fighters and destroyed four armoured vehicles, but AFP was unable to independently verify those claims.