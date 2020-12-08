UrduPoint.com
Russia Says Venezuela Election 'transparent'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia says Venezuela election 'transparent'

Moscow, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday hailed Venezuela's legislative elections as "transparent," after President Nicolas Maduro won total control of the country in polls boycotted by the opposition and widely criticised by other international powers.

"The electoral process in Venezuela was organised in a more responsible and transparent manner than in some countries which usually present themselves as an 'example of democracy'," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that "no serious violations" had been recorded during the Sunday vote, the result of which has been rejected by Brazil, the United States, Canada, the Organization of American States, the European Union among others.

"We start from the principle that the new National Assembly will be the place... for a constructive dialogue between all the political forces" to help to "overcome the disagreements which exist in Venezuelan society," the Russian ministry said.

Moscow, an ally of Venezuela and Maduro, said that the refusal by "certain governments" to recognise the election "demonstrates their inability to accept objective reality and to show respect for the will of millions of Venezuelan citizens".

With the opposition boycotting the vote, turnout was just 31 percent.

