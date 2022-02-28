Russia says wants to reach agreement with Ukraine: negotiator

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia wants to reach agreement with Ukraine to put an end to their conflict, a Kremlin negotiator said Monday, as Moscow's assault on the pro-Western country entered a fifth day.

"We definitely have an interest in reaching some agreements as soon as possible," Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky who travelled to Belarus for the talks, said in televised remarks.

"We are waiting for the arrival of the Ukrainian delegation," he said, adding he expected the talks to start at noon local time.