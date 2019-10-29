UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Withdrawal Of Kurdish Forces In Northern Syria Complete

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

Russia says withdrawal of Kurdish forces in northern Syria complete

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Russia said Tuesday that Kurdish forces in northern Syria had withdrawn from areas along Turkey's border as planned under a deal between Moscow and Ankara.

"The withdrawal of armed units from territory where a security corridor should be created has been completed ahead of time," Russian news agencies quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying in Armenia.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Armenia Ankara Border From

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

26 minutes ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

26 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

26 minutes ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

26 minutes ago

FTA: Expansion of Excise Tax aimed at curbing harm ..

41 minutes ago

RTA accomplishes 1.5m accident-free operation hour ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.