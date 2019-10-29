Russia Says Withdrawal Of Kurdish Forces In Northern Syria Complete
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 08:20 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Russia said Tuesday that Kurdish forces in northern Syria had withdrawn from areas along Turkey's border as planned under a deal between Moscow and Ankara.
"The withdrawal of armed units from territory where a security corridor should be created has been completed ahead of time," Russian news agencies quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying in Armenia.