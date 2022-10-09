UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees Increased Ukrainian Fire Into Its Territory: FSB

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Russia sees increased Ukrainian fire into its territory: FSB

Moscow, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia's FSB security service said Sunday it had seen a "considerable increase" of Ukrainian fire into its territory in recent days, claiming one person had been killed and five wounded in the past week.

"Since the start of October, the number of attacks from Ukrainian armed formations on Russia's border territory has considerably increased," said the FSB which is responsible for border security.

The attacks have concentrated on the Russian region of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, as well as Bryansk and Kursk, the FSB said.

It said that in the past week "more than 100 bombardments were recorded in 32 localities, with the use of multiple rocket launchers, artillery, mortars and drones".

A child was among those wounded, the FSB said, adding that the attacks also "destroyed two electricity stations, 11 residential buildings and two administrative buildings."

Related Topics

Fire Electricity Russia Kursk Belgorod Bryansk Kharkiv October Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

1 day ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.