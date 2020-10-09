UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees Record Official Number Of New Virus Cases

Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Moscow, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia on Friday registered a record number of new coronavirus cases, according to a government tally, surpassing the previous record set at the beginning of the pandemic in May.

Officials reported 12,126 new infections bringing the country's total caseload to 1,272,238 -- the fourth hightest in the world, and edging above the previous daily high of 11,656 on May 11.

