Russia sees record official number of new virus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia on Friday registered a record number of new coronavirus cases, according to a government tally, surpassing the previous record set at the beginning of the pandemic in May.

Officials reported 12,126 new infections bringing the country's total caseload to 1,272,238 -- the fourth hightest in the world, and edging above the previous daily high of 11,656 on May 11.