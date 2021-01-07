UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees US Democracy 'limping' After Capitol Stormed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Russia sees US democracy 'limping' after Capitol stormed

Moscow, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia on Thursday pointed to the storming of the US Capitol building as evidence of America's decline, with officials saying its out-of-date electoral system and deep divisions had left its democracy "limping on both feet".

Under banners reading "Storm of the Capitol" and "Chaos in Washington", Russian state television showed rolling images of mobs of Donald Trump supporters breaking down barricades and swarming the Congress building on Wednesday, as security forces fired tear gas and police drew guns inside.

Congress formally certified Joe Biden as the next president despite the unrest, but many in Moscow said the stunning events had exposed America's democratic failings.

"The electoral system in the United States is archaic, it does not meet modern democratic standards... and the American media have become an instrument of political struggle," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian news agencies.

"This is largely the reason for the split in society now observed in the United States." Moscow has long bristled at US criticism of the state of Russian democracy under President Vladimir Putin, accusing Washington of hypocrisy and condescension.

- 'Rock bottom' - Often echoing the kind of language used against Russia, officials said on Thursday that the United States was no longer in any position to lecture other countries on freedom and democracy.

"The losing side has more than enough grounds to accuse the winner of falsifications -- it is clear that American democracy is limping on both feet," Konstantin Kosachyov, the chair of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said in a post on Facebook.

"The celebration of democracy has ended. It has, unfortunately, hit rock bottom, and I say this without a hint of gloating.

"America no longer charts the course and so has lost all right to set it. And, even more so, to impose it on others." The Kremlin has itself been accused of fostering US divisions with a campaign of interference and disinformation, including alleged attempts to disrupt the 2016 election in Trump's favour that prompted an FBI investigation.

With Russians celebrating Orthodox Christmas there was no reaction to the events in Washington from the Kremlin.

But pro-Kremlin lawmakers jumped on the unrest.

"The United States certainly cannot now impose electoral standards on other countries and claim to be the world's 'beacon of democracy'," the foreign affairs chief in the lower house, Leonid Slutsky, told Russian news agencies.

He said Washington was suffering after having promoted "colour revolutions" around the world, like anti-Moscow uprisings in Ukraine and Georgia and the recent protests in Belarus.

"The boomerang of the colour revolutions is turning back on the United States," Slutsky said. "All this threatens to turn into a crisis in the American system of power."

