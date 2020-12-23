UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sent '300 Military Instructors' To C.Africa: Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:21 AM

Russia sent '300 military instructors' to C.Africa: ministry

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Moscow said Tuesday it had dispatched 300 Russian military instructors to the Central African Republic at the CAR's request after an alleged attempted coup ahead of upcoming elections.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Russia had "promptly responded" to a request and sent "an additional 300 instructors to train the military personnel of the national army" under the terms of an existing cooperation agreement.

On Monday the car government said that Russia, along with Rwanda, had sent in hundreds of troops after three powerful rebel groups merged and started to advance on the capital Bangui at the weekend.

The advance was halted and in some places pushed back and the situation was "under control," the UN peacekeeping force in the CAR, known as MINUSCA, said late Sunday.

The Russian foreign ministry said it was "seriously concerned that the events of recent days have led to a sharp degradation of the security situation" in the CAR.

The actions of the three rebel groups had been "well coordinated and fed from the outside" and aimed at "disrupting the electoral process," it said.

On Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov denied that Moscow had sent troops to CAR, although he noted that Russian military instructors were already there under the existing bilateral deal.

He insisted the CAR's presidential elections would take place as planned on December 27, despite "destructive forces" trying to "disrupt" them.

The Kremlin has led a diplomatic and financial offensive in the deeply troubled CAR since 2018 in return for concessions to Russian companies to exploit the country's mineral wealth, especially gold and diamonds.

The strategy has been seen in the context of a Russian bid to expand its influence in Africa, where the former Soviet Union used arms sales and military training to wield clout in the Cold War.

Related Topics

Africa Army United Nations Moscow Russia Car Bangui Rwanda Central African Republic December Sunday 2018 Gold From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

41 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

52 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

10 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

10 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.