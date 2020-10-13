UrduPoint.com
Russia Sets One-day Record With 13,863 New COVID-19 Cases

Russia sets one-day record with 13,863 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 13,868 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 1,326,178, according to a statement published by the country's COVID-19 response center Tuesday.

Moscow reported most of the new cases with 4,618 infections, reaching a cumulative case count of 339,431, the center said.

Over the past day, 244 new deaths were reported, taking the country's death toll to 22,966, the center said, adding that 1,031,785 patients have recovered so far, including 7,550 over the past 24 hours.

The Russian government has introduced new restrictions in relation to the travel of the elderly, following autumn's surge in COVID-19 cases.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a degree on Monday, ordering the creation of a security council commission to develop a system to guard against new infections.

