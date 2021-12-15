Russia slams ruling in Berlin contract killing as 'political'

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Moscow on Wednesday slammed a German court's ruling that a 2019 assassination of a former Chechen commander in a Berlin park was ordered by Russia as "political".

"We consider this verdict to be a biased, politically-motivated decision that seriously aggravates already difficult Russian-German relations," Russia's ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechayev, said in a statement.