Russia Slows Twitter Over 'illegal' Posts In Tech Standoff

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russia slows Twitter over 'illegal' posts in tech standoff

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Russia said on Wednesday it was disrupting Twitter's services because the platform had failed to remove "illegal" content, the latest in a series of moves exerting control over foreign tech giants.

The Kremlin has been clamping down on sites including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in recent months for hosting content supporting jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's media watchdog, said the disruption aimed to "protect Russian citizens" after Twitter failed to comply with its requests to delete content related to child pornography, drug use and calls for minors to commit suicide.

The watchdog did not reference calls to join opposition protests demanding Navalny's release that had angered officials earlier this year.

Roskomnadzor said the restrictions would amount to a "slowdown in service speed" for all mobile users and 50 percent of desktop users, later adding it would only affect photo and video content.

Officials in January accused foreign internet companies of interfering in Russia's domestic affairs over their failure to take down calls to participate in rallies in support of Navalny.

President Vladimir Putin then warned against the increasing influence of large tech companies, saying they were "competing" with sovereign states.

The watchdog warned that if Twitter ignored Russian law it could face further restrictions, including a complete ban.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted Russia had "no desire to block anything" and said the measures forcing companies to comply with Russian laws were "quite reasonable".

According to tech monitoring website Downdetector there was a spike in disruptions reported by Russian Twitter users after the measures were announced.

Twitter did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

