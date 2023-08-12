Open Menu

Russia Steps Up The Pressure In Northeast Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Russia steps up the pressure in northeast Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia on Friday said it had improved its fighting positions around the northeast Ukraine town of Kupiansk, where its advance has prompted Ukrainian officials to urge residents to evacuate.

Moscow also launched a volley of hypersonic missiles at western Ukraine, killing an eight-year-old boy in a part of the country largely spared from attacks.

Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of the northeast Kharkiv region were recaptured by Kyiv's forces in September, but Moscow has since pushed back, forcing Ukraine to order civilian evacuations.

According to Moscow's defence ministry, Russian units had "continued offensive operations on a wide front and improved the tactical situation" in Vilshana and Pershotravneve, east of Kupiansk.

The situation around the town was "difficult, given the power of the enemy group, but controlled", said Sergiy Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraine's eastern forces.

Ukrainian officials in Kupiansk on Thursday urged residents in 37 settlements wedged between the town and Russian lines to evacuate to Kharkiv, some 90 kilometres (55 miles) west, where they would have the option to move to safer regions, they said.

Russia's drive in Kupiansk has sought to draw Ukrainian forces away from Kyiv's own counteroffensive.

Ukraine launched its highly anticipated push in June after stockpiling Western weapons but has struggled to make headway in the face of stiff Russian resistance.

In Brussels, an EU spokesman said Friday the bloc has delivered 223,800 shells to Ukraine out of a planned one million artillery rounds due by next spring to help Kyiv's fight against Russia.

Fears have been voiced in some EU capitals the bloc will struggle to hit its target.

To date, the EU and its member states say they have spent some 20 billion Euros supplying weaponry of all kinds to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

