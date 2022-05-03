Russia steps up Ukraine fight as more Mariupol evacuations expected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Fighting raged in the critical port city of Odessa and across Ukraine's east as fresh evacuations of civilians from war-ravaged Mariupol were expected Tuesday.

The United States was warning that Moscow was preparing to formally annex regions in the country's east, while the European Union told member states to brace for a complete breakdown in Russian gas supplies as it prepared a new package sanctions.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meanwhile sparked outrage by alleging Adolf Hitler may have "had Jewish blood", invoking a conspiracy theory in a bid to discredit Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky -- who is of Jewish ancestry.