Open Menu

Russia Strikes Kyiv And Grain Export Route On Danube

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia strikes Kyiv and grain export route on Danube

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Russian drones on Wednesday damaged infrastructure at a Ukrainian port on the Danube, as Moscow targeted strikes against facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine following the collapse of an export agreement.

Kyiv was also targeted with drones from several directions in the latest wave of attacks aimed at Ukraine overnight, leaving several floors of a glass high-rise damaged.

"The enemy attacked port facilities and industrial infrastructure of the Danube," the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A grain elevator, silos and warehouses were damaged or destroyed, it said.

The prosecutor's office in the district of Izmail, where a key Danube river port is located, had opened a probe into the strike, the statement added.

There were no reports of casualties following the strike despite a blaze breaking out at port facilities, Odesa regional governor Oleg Kiper said.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia From Agreement

Recent Stories

Transformation towards digital economy facilitatin ..

Transformation towards digital economy facilitating Pakistani women entrepreneur ..

15 minutes ago
 La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba ..

La Teste-de-Buch Racecourse to host two Al Wathba Stallions races tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

1 hour ago
 Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all ..

Pakistan has ability to defend itself against all threats: FO

1 hour ago
 German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

2 hours ago
 ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contem ..

ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case

2 hours ago
Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

4 hours ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

14 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous