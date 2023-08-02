Russia strikes Kyiv and grain export route on Danube

Kyiv, Ukraine, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Russian drones on Wednesday damaged infrastructure at a Ukrainian port on the Danube, as Moscow targeted strikes against facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine following the collapse of an export agreement.

Kyiv was also targeted with drones from several directions in the latest wave of attacks aimed at Ukraine overnight, leaving several floors of a glass high-rise damaged.

"The enemy attacked port facilities and industrial infrastructure of the Danube," the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A grain elevator, silos and warehouses were damaged or destroyed, it said.

The prosecutor's office in the district of Izmail, where a key Danube river port is located, had opened a probe into the strike, the statement added.

There were no reports of casualties following the strike despite a blaze breaking out at port facilities, Odesa regional governor Oleg Kiper said.