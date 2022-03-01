Russia strikes Ukrainian cities as troops mass near capital

Kyiv, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Russian forces struck cities in eastern Ukraine and massed armoured vehicles and artillery near the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, as Western powers promised further sanctions to bring down Russia's economy.

On the sixth day of Russia's invasion, officials in Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, said the Russian army had shelled the local administration building, killing at least 10 people.

An AFP reporter saw emergency services carrying a body out of the building, which was surrounded by rubble and whose windows were completely shattered.

Ukrainian emergency services said at least 10 people were killed and more than 20 wounded, with 10 people discovered alive under the rubble as rescue workers cleared debris.

EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said the shelling of Kharkiv "violates the rules of war".

Armed clashes and bombings were also reported in various cities in southern Ukraine.

Mariupol on the Azov Sea was left without electricity, while Kherson on the Black Sea reported Russian checkpoints around the city.

More than 350 civilians have been killed since the Russian invasion began, including 14 children.

New Delhi said an Indian student was among the victims, killed by shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

More than 660,000 people have already fled abroad, the UN refugee agency said, estimating that a million people are displaced within Ukraine.

Russia has defied international bans, boycotts and sanctions to press ahead with an offensive which it says is aimed at defending Ukraine's Russian speakers and toppling the leadership.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia would continue "until set goals are achieved" after initial ceasefire talks between Moscow and Kyiv failed to secure a breakthrough.

He vowed to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine and protect Russia from a "military threat created by Western countries".

Western powers are planning ever more stringent sanctions.

"We will bring about the collapse of the Russian economy," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the Franceinfo broadcaster.

The British government said Western sanctions would remain "for as long as it takes".

As the conflict intensifies, fears are growing of a possible Russian assault to capture Kyiv -- a city of 2.8 million in normal times.

Satellite images showed a long build-up of armoured vehicles and artillery starting 29 kilometres (18 miles) north of the city.

The column is more than 65 kilometres long and covers the entire road from near Antonov airport outside Kyiv to the town of Prybirsk, US satellite imaging company Maxar said.

"Some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are travelling two or three vehicles abreast on the road," Maxar said.

In the city, makeshift barricades dotted the streets and residents formed long queues outside the few shops with essentials that remained open.

In the village of Shaika near Kyiv, Natasha, 51, opened a canteen in the local church to feed soldiers and volunteers.

"The shelling and the bombing kept us up all night," she said.

Of the hundreds of thousands of people who have fled abroad, neighbouring Poland alone has taken in nearly 400,000 people.