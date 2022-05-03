Russia struggles to turn Black Sea rule into amphibious attack

Paris, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Russia may rule the Black Sea but any amphibious assault on the Ukrainian coast seems risky so long as Kyiv's defences threaten any warships that venture too close, experts say.

According to British intelligence sources, Russia operates around 20 warships in the Black Sea, although the numbers are static as Turkey, which controls the Bosphorus, blocks any access by vessels belonging to a warring party.

"It's their 'Mare Nostrum'," said Captain Eric Lavault, a spokesman for the French navy -- a reference to the Latin term meaning "Our Sea" used in ancient Rome to describe the Mediterranean.

Apart from Russia, all the other Black Sea countries already belong to NATO or hope to join it, but this has not cowed Moscow's claim on supremacy.

On paper, Russia's recent capture of the Ukrainian port of Mariupol and its control of the entire Sea of Azov should underline its dominance, Lavault said.

These gains should allow Moscow's troops to establish a direct logistical link between its fighters in the Donbas region and the eastern port of Novorossiysk.