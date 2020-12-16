UrduPoint.com
Russia Suffers Economic Woes Despite Shunning New Lockdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russia suffers economic woes despite shunning new lockdown

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :As the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic pummelled Russia over recent months, the Kremlin stopped short of bringing back a nationwide lockdown in an effort to save the economy.

Authorities in Moscow may have expected a rising virus toll as a result, but the move has not saved it from facing down an economic crisis it tried to avoid.

"These aren't jokes. Unemployment is rising, wages are falling, basic goods are becoming more expensive by magnitudes," President Vladimir Putin said during a cabinet meeting last week.

The magnitudes he was referring to are stark.

Between January and November the price of sugar jumped by 70 percent. The cost of sunflower oil rose by 24 percent and pasta by 10 percent.

After months of rising inflation -- the effects of which have been compounded by the pandemic -- Putin instructed ministers to introduce emergency measures to cap prices.

"It's unacceptable," he told them during the meeting.

With economic and social discontent a growing weak point for Putin after two decades in power, analysts said the move may be cost-effective way to placate the public ahead of the holidays.

