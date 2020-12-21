UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Suspends Flights To UK Over New COVID-19 Strain

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Russia suspends flights to UK over new COVID-19 strain

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday decided to suspend flights with the UK due to concerns over a new fast-moving coronavirus strain, the country's emergency task force said on Monday.

"The restrictions will take effect from 0:00 on [2100GMT] Dec. 22, 2020 and will remain in effect for a week. The situation with the emergence of a new strain of the corona-virus in the UK is being carefully studied by the emergency task force," it said in a statement.

Further decisions will be made based on the results of examination and further developments, it added.

Last week, the UK announced a fast-spreading new strain of the corona-virus. The World Health Organization requested the countries to redouble their health measures in the wake of the new virus type.

Around 20 countries -- including Turkey, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Ireland and Canada -- have banned all flights from the UK on Sunday and more countries are expected to follow suit.

Related Topics

World Russia Turkey Canada France Germany Ireland Austria Italy United Kingdom Belgium Sunday 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

16 minutes ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

16 minutes ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

31 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

35 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.