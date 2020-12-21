Russia suspends flights to UK over new COVID-19 strain

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday decided to suspend flights with the UK due to concerns over a new fast-moving coronavirus strain, the country's emergency task force said on Monday.

"The restrictions will take effect from 0:00 on [2100GMT] Dec. 22, 2020 and will remain in effect for a week. The situation with the emergence of a new strain of the corona-virus in the UK is being carefully studied by the emergency task force," it said in a statement.

Further decisions will be made based on the results of examination and further developments, it added.

Last week, the UK announced a fast-spreading new strain of the corona-virus. The World Health Organization requested the countries to redouble their health measures in the wake of the new virus type.

Around 20 countries -- including Turkey, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Ireland and Canada -- have banned all flights from the UK on Sunday and more countries are expected to follow suit.