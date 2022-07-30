UrduPoint.com

Russia Suspends Gas Supplies After Prison Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Russia suspends gas supplies after prison strike

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Russian energy giant Gazprom Saturday suspended gas supplies to Latvia, a day after a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners of war was bombed leaving scores dead.

"Today, Gazprom suspended its gas supplies to Latvia... due to violations of the conditions" of purchase, the company said on Telegram.

Gazprom drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline on Wednesday to about 20 percent of its capacity. It had reduced gas flows to Europe twice in June.

The Russian state-run company had earlier announced it would choke supply to 33 million cubic metres a day -- half the amount it has been delivering since service resumed last week after 10 days of maintenance work.

European Union states have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's intervention in Ukraine.

Gazprom cited the halted operation of one of the last two operating turbines for the pipeline due to the "technical condition of the engine".

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Jail Company Nord Latvia June Gas Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th July 2022

7 hours ago
 Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

16 hours ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

16 hours ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

16 hours ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.