Russia Targeting Civilians 'amounts To A War Crime': EU

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Russia targeting civilians 'amounts to a war crime': EU

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The EU believes Russia's missile attacks on civilians in Ukraine "amounts to a war crime," a spokesman for the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.

"Indiscriminately targeting people in a cowardly, heinous hail of missiles on civilian targets is indeed a further escalation," the spokesman, Peter Stano, said.

"The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms these heinous attacks on the civilians and civilian infrastructure.... This is something which is against international humanitarian law and this indiscriminate targeting of civilians amounts to a war crime," he said.

Asked about Russia's ally Belarus agreeing to deploy a "regional grouping" of Russian and Belarusian troops to an unspecified theatre, Stano warned Minsk to "refrain" from further helping Moscow in Ukraine.

"We don't have the details (on the joint deployment) but if this proceeds, this will be yet another escalation" of the "illegal war" in Ukraine," Stano said.

"And this will not be unanswered from the side of the European Union," he warned.

The EU has already imposed sanctions on Belarus for providing its territory for Russia to launch part of its invasion of Ukraine, and has said it stands ready to add to them if Minsk provides more help to Moscow.

The European bloc has imposed eight rounds of sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, severely hitting its economy.

