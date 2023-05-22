UrduPoint.com

Russia Targets Ukraine's Dnipro With Drones, Missiles

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russia targets Ukraine's Dnipro with drones, missiles

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Russian forces targeted the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro overnight with 16 missiles and 20 attack drones, Ukraine's army said Monday.

The attacks on troops and infrastructure were carried out by various types of missiles and Iranian-made Shahed drones, the general staff wrote on Facebook, saying its air defences had destroyed all the drones and four of the cruise missiles, without giving details.

Dnipro is a large city with almost one million inhabitants before the war. It is around 125 kilometres (78 miles) from the current front line.

Officials said the scale of the attack was unprecedented.

"Today the whole of Dnipro did not sleep. There has not been such shelling since the start of the war," the city's mayor Borys Filatov wrote on Telegram messenger.

Regional governor Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram that Ukraine forces had withstood an attack by "fascists, terrorists and subhumans". He said that 15 drones had been shot down.

He said a 25-year-old man was injured by a missile attack in one district and seven were injured in another district including two women in their 50s and 70s.

Ukraine's emergency service posted footage of fire stations with roofs blown off and fire engines torn apart.

It said one of its rescuers was injured, while three of its buildings and more than 20 pieces of equipment were destroyed.

Russia's night-time shelling of Ukraine has increased since the start of May, particularly targeting Kyiv.

Ukraine says that its air defences have been able to destroy most of the attack drones and missiles.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Army Governor Ukraine Russia Facebook Man May Women All From Million

Recent Stories

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

18 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism ..

Najam Sethi responds to Shahid Afridi's criticism about World Cup

59 minutes ago
 Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.