Russia test-launches Angara-A5 carrier rocket

MOSCOW, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Russia successfully test-launched its Angara-A5 heavy-lifting carrier rocket for the second time on Monday, the country's defense ministry said.

The rocket with a simulated load blasted off from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northwest Russia's Arkhangelsk region at 08:50 a.m. Moscow time (0550 GMT), the ministry said in a statement.

In 12 minutes after the launch, the load normally separated from the third stage of the rocket, it said.

The first test-launch of the Angara-A5 carrier rocket was successfully carried out in December 2014. It is expected to completely replace the Proton-M rocket in 2024.

Russia's Angara family of next-generation rockets consists of light, medium and heavy models.According to TASS news agency, the maximum lifting capacity is 37.5 tonnes and the rockets use environment-friendly propellant.