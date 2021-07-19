UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Tests Fires Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Russia tests fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia said Monday it had carried out another successful test of its Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, a new addition to an arsenal of weapons called "invincible" by President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow has in recent years touted the development of futuristic weapons which it hopes will give it the edge in any arms race with the United States at a time of growing tensions with the West.

Footage distributed by the defense ministry showed the Admiral Gorshkov warship launching the cruise missile at a target on the Barents Sea coast in northern Russia.

"The Zircon missile successfully hit a target directly at a range of over 350 kilometres (217 miles). The flight speed reached nearly Mach 7," the ministry said in a statement.

Putin revealed the development of the new weapon in a state of the nation address in February 2019, saying it could hit targets at sea and on land with a range of 1,000 kilometres and a speed of Mach 9.

The defence ministry has said it plans to equip both warships and submarines with the Zircon.

The missile has undergone several recent tests and in October last year Putin described one of the test firings as a "great event not just in the life of our armed forces but for all of Russia".

Russia has boasted of developing several weapons that circumvent existing defence systems, including the Sarmat intercontinental missiles and Burevestnik cruise missiles.

Western experts have linked a deadly blast at a test site in northern Russia in 2019 -- which caused a sharp spike in local radiation levels -- to the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, revealed by Putin in 2018.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United States SITE February October 2018 2019 Event All Race Arsenal Weapon

Recent Stories

Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day today

27 minutes ago

Thailand reports record number of COVID-19 cases f ..

33 minutes ago

Oman expresses its sympathy with European countrie ..

34 minutes ago

At least 27 killed, dozens injured after bus colli ..

41 minutes ago

Afghanistan’s decision to call back ambassador, ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 190.45 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.