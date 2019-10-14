Russia thrash Cyprus to secure Euro 2020 berth

Nicosia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Russia clinched their place at Euro 2020 on Sunday with a 5-0 rout of 10-man Cyprus to join Belgium as the second team to qualify from Group I.

Denis Cheryshev and Magomed Ozdoev struck before Kostas Laifis was sent off on 28 minutes in Nicosia. Artem Dzyuba and Aleksandr Golovin also scored before Cheryshev notched his second in injury time as Russia won for the seventh time in eight qualifiers.