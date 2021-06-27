UrduPoint.com
Russia To Administer New Single-dose Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

Russia to administer new single-dose vaccine

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) --:The first batch of the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine will soon enter civilian circulation, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Saturday.

About 2.5 million doses of the vaccine will be ready for use by the end of this month, Murashko said.

He said that the jab will be administered to those who have contracted COVID-19, as well as those who have received two doses of vaccines six months ago or more to boost their immunity.

Russian authorities are encouraging the public to get re-vaccinated to ward off the more dangerous Delta variant, which is spreading rapidly in the country.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

