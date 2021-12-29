UrduPoint.com

Russia To Consider Shutting Down Memorial's Rights Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 09:30 AM

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial's rights centre

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :A Moscow court on Wednesday hears a case against the rights centre of Memorial group, which chronicled Soviet-era purges, a day after the Supreme Court outlawed the main organisation in a watershed moment in Russia's history.

The ruling against Memorial International on Tuesday sparked an international outcry, with the United States, France and the Council of Europe condemning its closure.

Founded in 1989 by Soviet dissidents including Nobel Peace prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, Memorial is Russia's most prominent rights organisation. It has chronicled Stalin-era purges and also campaigned for the rights of political prisoners and other marginalised groups.

On Tuesday, Russia's Supreme Court ordered the closure of Memorial International, which maintains the network's extensive archives in Moscow and coordinates the work of regional offices.

The shutdown came after prosecutors accused Memorial of failing to mark all of its publications with a label of "foreign agent", the tag for organisations that receive funds from overseas. The prosecution also said Memorial "creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state and denigrates the memory of World War II".

In a separate case, prosecutors have also asked to dissolve Memorial's Human Rights Centre for the failure to use the "foreign agent" label on its publications and for allegedly justifying terrorism and extremism.

Wednesday sees the Moscow City Court hold a new hearing in that case.

The trials signal the end of an era in Russia's post-Soviet democratisation process, which began 30 years ago this month.

- 'Awful mirror' - A Memorial lawyer, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said they did not doubt that the court would on Wednesday rule to shut down Memorial's Human Rights Centre as well.

"It's obvious," the lawyer told AFP.

Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth said he also feared that the centre would be shut down.

"It is an utter outrage that the Kremlin is now moving to shut Memorial down," he said in a video statement.

"It speaks to the fears of the Russian government that it is no longer willing to tolerate the honest and objective accounting of its conduct that Memorial provides," he added.

"If that mirror is too awful to look at, the answer is to change the conduct, not to shatter the mirror." In a statement Tuesday evening, Memorial International vowed to appeal and find "legal ways" to continue its work.

"Memorial is not an organisation, it is not even a social movement," the statement said.

"Memorial is the need of the citizens of Russia to know the truth about its tragic past, about the fate of many millions of people." Memorial's rights centre has campaigned for the rights of political prisoners, migrants and other disadvantaged groups, and highlighted abuses, especially in the turbulent North Caucasus region that includes Chechnya.

The centre has also compiled a list of political prisoners that includes President Vladimir Putin's top domestic critic Alexei Navalny and members of regional minorities outlawed in Russia including the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Putin has, however, criticised its work, accusing the group of advocating for "terrorist and extremist organisations".

The trials cap a year that began with the jailing of Navalny and saw a historic crackdown on rights groups and independent media.

But the ban against Memorial stands out even in the current climate and would have been unimaginable just a few years ago.

Auschwitz Memorial said on Twitter: "A power that is afraid of memory will never be able to achieve democratic maturity."

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Supreme Court Moscow Russia Europe Twitter France Vladimir Putin United States World War Media All From Government Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2021

10 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th December 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

9 hours ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

9 hours ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

9 hours ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.