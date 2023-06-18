UrduPoint.com

Russia To Construct Another Nuclear Power Station In Far East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 03:20 PM

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) --:Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom plans to build one more small nuclear power station in Chukotka Autonomous Region of the Russian Far East, local media reported on Friday.

Rosatom inked the deal with local authorities during the ongoing St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum which lasts from Wednesday to Saturday, PrimaMedia, a leading news outlet based in Vladivostok, reported.

The station will adopt a domestically developed reactor system and is scheduled to begin operations in 2030, the report revealed.

The technical designs for the reactor system and other major technological equipment will be finalized by 2024, said the report.

The station, built to meet local energy demands, will generate up to 10 MW of electricity, it added.

