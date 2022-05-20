UrduPoint.com

Russia To Cut Gas To Finland Saturday: Finnish Company

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Russia to cut gas to Finland Saturday: Finnish company

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Russian supply of natural gas to Finland will be cut on Saturday morning, Finnish state-owned energy company Gasum said Friday, after the Nordic country refused to pay supplier Gazprom in rubles.

"It is highly regrettable that natural gas supplies under our supply contract will now be halted," Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen said in a statement.

However, we have been carefully preparing for this situation" and "there will be no disruptions in the gas transmission network," Wiljanen said.

The supply contract will end on Saturday at 7:00 am (0400 GMT), Gasum said.

In April, Gazprom Export demanded that future payments in the supply contract be made in rubles instead of Euros, but Gasum rejected the demand and announced on Tuesday it was taking the issue to arbitration.

Queried about the matter, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Friday referred reporters to Gazprom for "details" but said that "it is obvious that nobody is going to deliver anything for free." Natural gas accounts for about eight percent of Finland's energy consumption, most of which comes from Russia.

In efforts to mitigate the risks of relying on Russian energy exports, the Finnish government earlier on Friday announced that the country had signed a 10-year lease agreement for an LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal ship with US-based Excelerate Energy.

"The LNG terminal will make it possible for us to break free from Russian gas," Finance Minister Annika Saarikko told reporters.

On Sunday, Russia suspended electricity supplies to Finland overnight after its energy firm RAO Nordic claimed payment arrears, although the shortfall was quickly replaced.

Finland, along with neighbouring Sweden, this week broke its historical military non-alignment and applied for NATO membership, after public and political support for the alliance soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly warned Finland that any NATO membership application would be "a grave mistake with far-reaching consequences."

Related Topics

NATO Electricity Exports Ukraine Russia Company Alliance Sweden Finland April Gas Sunday From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

10 minutes ago
 PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclu ..

PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclusion in ICTs in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Gomal University holds seminar on online business ..

Gomal University holds seminar on online business with Amazon

1 minute ago
 CDA to install LED street lights in Park Enclave P ..

CDA to install LED street lights in Park Enclave Phase III

1 minute ago
 Russia Fully Responds to Mali's Requests for Arms, ..

Russia Fully Responds to Mali's Requests for Arms, Military Equipment Supply - M ..

1 minute ago
 Temporary teachers at schools to be appointed thro ..

Temporary teachers at schools to be appointed through PTC: Minister Shahram Khan ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.