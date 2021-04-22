Russia to end military drills near Ukraine on Friday: minister

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Russia will begin returning troops from military drills near Ukraine that have exacerbated tensions with the West from Friday, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"I believe that the goals of snap checks have been reached," Shoigu said Thursday during exercises in Russia-annexed Crimea, adding that he had ordered participating troops to begin returning to "permanent bases" the following day.