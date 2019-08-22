UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To 'examine' Possible Return To G8

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:30 AM

Russia to 'examine' possible return to G8

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Russia said Wednesday that it would "examine" a possible return to the G8, a group of industrialised countries it was expelled from after seizing Crimea from neighbouring Ukraine in 2014.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump expressed support for Moscow's return to the group, marking a new break with its G7 allies that are due to meet this weekend in France's southern city Biarritz.

"If a decision there is taken on Russia then we will examine it and respond," Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that it would be "appropriate for Russia to eventually rejoin the G8." He named "finding a solution on Ukraine" on the basis of existing peace talks as an "essential precondition" for Moscow's return to the group.

Macron, who hosted President Vladimir Putin on Monday, said Russia's role is "important" and that it would be "useful" to include the country in international discussions.

Moscow had last year said it had no intention of returning to the G8 after a first appeal from Trump, saying it was happy to work with the wider G20 format.

On Tuesday, Trump said "it's much more appropriate to have Russia in." "It should be the G8, because a lot of the things we talk about haveto do with Russia," he told reporters at the White House.

Russia was excluded from the G8 -- a group it was previously a member with the UK, the US, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and Germany -- after annexing the Crimea peninsula in March 2014.

But Trump alleged the reason Russia was kicked out was because his predecessor Barack Obama was "outsmarted" by Putin.

Trump is due to host the next G7 meeting in the United States next year.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Ukraine Moscow Russia Canada White House France Trump Germany Biarritz Vladimir Putin Italy United Kingdom Japan United States March From

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

1 hour ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

1 hour ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

2 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

2 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

2 hours ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.