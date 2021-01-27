Russia to fine social media platforms over youth protests

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia said Wednesday it would punish top social media platforms for failing to delete posts calling for teenagers to join unsanctioned protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said in a statement that platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube would be fined "for failure to comply with the requirements to suppress the spread of appeals to minors to participate in unauthorised rallies".

It said the fines would range from 800,000 rubles ($10,520) to 4 million rubles ($52,760).