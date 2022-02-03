Russia to invest 1.2 bln USD to build fertilizer factory in Angola

LUANDA, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Russia intends to invest 1.2 billion U.S. Dollars to build a fertilizer factory in Angola, said Russian Ambassador to Angola Vladimir Tararov here on Tuesday.

The diplomat was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, speaker of the Angolan Parliament.

According to the diplomat, as part of the implementation of the Fertilizer Factory Project in Angola, Russia will finance studies for young Angolans who will be able to join the factory as engineers or technicians