UrduPoint.com

Russia To Invite Taliban To International Talks In Moscow Oct. 20

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russia to invite Taliban to international talks in Moscow Oct. 20

Moscow, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia will invite the Taliban to international talks on Afghanistan scheduled for October 20 in Moscow, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said Thursday.

In response to a question from Russian journalists on whether representatives of the hardline group would be invited to negotiations involving China, India, Iran and Pakistan, Kabulov said: "Yes".

The talks will follow a G20 summit on Afghanistan on October 12 that will seek to help the country avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

Kabulov was also asked whether Russia would deliver aid to Afghanistan, where the humanitarian crisis is growing worse, a top UN official warned Wednesday.

Russia would do so, but the details were still being decided, Kabulov said.

"This is being worked out," he told journalists, saying "cargo" was being collected.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan United Nations Iran Moscow Russia China October From Top

Recent Stories

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

11 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

14 minutes ago
 UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regard ..

UVAS holds webinar on ‘Shariah Guidelines regarding Animal Welfare’

14 minutes ago
 Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Sh ..

Work on shifting of marble units from Peshawar, Shabqadar to Mohmand Economic Zo ..

17 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensur ..

Constitutional amendments to strengthen NAB, ensure fast track accountability: F ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.