Russia to limit flights with EU from Monday: government

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia is limiting flights with the European Union beginning Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow said Friday.

The state health regulator said the restrictions were being imposed "to ensure state security, protect public health and prevent the spread of new coronavirus infection in Russia," according to a statement online.

Flights between Norway and Switzerland are also included.

But air services between EU capital cities and Moscow would be exempt from the restrictions, as well as flights between Oslo and Geneva.

Russia has declared 45 cases of the COVID-19 virus but no fatalities, according to official figures published Friday.

Earlier, Moscow closed its border with China and restricted travel from Iran and South Korea to help prevent the spread of the virus.