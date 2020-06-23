UrduPoint.com
Russia To Raise Taxes On High Earners After Coronavirus: Putin

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia from next year will increase taxes for high earners, the first hike in decades, as he laid out measures to tackle the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

He said that from January 1, 2021 the tax rate will rise from 13 percent to 15 percent on incomes over five million rubles ($73,000), in Russia's first move away from a flat tax rate introduced in 2001.

