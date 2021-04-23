UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Resume All Flights To Egypt: Statement

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russia to resume all flights to Egypt: statement

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :-- Russia will resume all the flights to Egypt's airports, including the ones to Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada after more than five-year suspension to the two seaside cities, the Egyptian presidency office said in a statement on Friday.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "has welcomed the move that constitutes a momentum for promoting the bilateral ties," according to the statement.

It added that the decision has been taken upon the security measures that have been enhanced at the Egyptian airports.

The flight suspension to the Red Sea resorts heavily hit Egypt's tourism industry, a pillar of its economy.

.

Meanwhile, the two presidents discussed the latest developments in the region, especially the Libyan conditions and the updates of the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the statement added.

The talks also tackled the Russian investment in the Suez Canal economic corridor and the project of building a nuclear power station in the northern city of El Dabaa.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Nuclear Dam Hurghada Suez Vladimir Putin All Industry

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

19 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

22 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

28 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

46 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

34 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.