Russia to resume all flights to Egypt: statement

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :-- Russia will resume all the flights to Egypt's airports, including the ones to Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada after more than five-year suspension to the two seaside cities, the Egyptian presidency office said in a statement on Friday.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "has welcomed the move that constitutes a momentum for promoting the bilateral ties," according to the statement.

It added that the decision has been taken upon the security measures that have been enhanced at the Egyptian airports.

The flight suspension to the Red Sea resorts heavily hit Egypt's tourism industry, a pillar of its economy.

Meanwhile, the two presidents discussed the latest developments in the region, especially the Libyan conditions and the updates of the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, the statement added.

The talks also tackled the Russian investment in the Suez Canal economic corridor and the project of building a nuclear power station in the northern city of El Dabaa.