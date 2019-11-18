UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Return 3 Seized Ships To Ukraine On Monday: Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:10 AM

Russia to return 3 seized ships to Ukraine on Monday: reports

MOSCOW, Nov. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Russia will return three naval ships captured last year near the Kerch Strait to Ukraine on Monday, local media reported, quoting Russian border guard in Crimea.

The ships are being towed to a location agreed upon by Moscow and Kiev, said the border guard in Crimea.

Russian forces seized three Ukrainian ships in November last year near the Kerch Strait, which separates the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Moscow said the three ships, namely Berdyansk, Nikopol and Yany Kapu, breached the Russian border and conducted dangerous maneuvers in spite of warnings from accompanying Russian vessels.

The Ukranian side immediately denied the charges.

The Russia-Ukraine relations had been souring since Crimea, formerly part of Ukraine, was incorporated into Russia following a local referendum in March 2014, which Ukraine and Western countries refuse to recognize.

Moscow has previously returned the Ukranian sailors on board the seized ships in a prisoner swap deal with Kiev.

The current move is observed as a further step in confidence-building between the two sides.

Related Topics

Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia Berdyansk Kerch Nikopol Kiev March November Border Media From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

11 hours ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

12 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.