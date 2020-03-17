UrduPoint.com
Russia To Seal Off Borders To Foreigners Over Virus

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Russian government said on Monday it would close all its borders to foreign citizens this week except permanent residents because of the coronavirus.

The measure was announced in a statement Monday from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

He said the measure, due to come into effect at midnight (2100 GMT Tuesday) and run until May 1, was aimed at protecting public health in Russia, which has so far recorded 93 cases of the disease.

