Russia to send film crew to ISS for first movie in space

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Russia's space agency said Thursday it was sending an actress and a director to the International Space Station in October to make the first feature film in space.

"Filming will take place at the International Space Station. The start of the expedition is scheduled for October 5, 2021 from the Baikonur cosmodrome on the Soyuz MS-19 manned transport spacecraft," Roscosmos said in a statement.