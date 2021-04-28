Russia to send medical aid to India amid COVID-19 surge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the country has decided to send a large consignment of medical assistance to India, which is hit hard by a drastic increase in COVID-19 infections.

The aid will include oxygen concentrators, ventilators, medicines and other necessary medical and pharmaceutical products, the ministry said in a press release.

The country's emergencies ministry will operate an urgent flight to deliver the cargo in the coming days.