UrduPoint.com

Russia To Shut Swedish Consulate, Expel Five Diplomats

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia to shut Swedish consulate, expel five diplomats

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Moscow said Thursday it was expelling five Swedish diplomats and closing Russia's general consulate in Gothenburg and Sweden's diplomatic mission in Saint Petersburg.

The Russian foreign ministry said that the Swedish ambassador Malena Mard had been summoned and informed of Moscow's retaliatory measures over her country's "confrontational course".

"A decision was made to declare five Swedish diplomats persona non grata," the Russian foreign ministry said.

The move came after Sweden said in late April it was expelling five Russian diplomats for "activities not compatible" with their diplomatic status.

Russia said the expulsion was an "openly hostile move", accusing authorities in the northern European country of conducting a "Russophobic campaign".

Moscow's general consulate in Gothenburg will be shuttered on September 1, the Russian foreign ministry added in a statement.

Sweden's general consulate in Saint Petersburg will have to stop operations by that time as well, the statement said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom lamented the Russian decision as "very regrettable".

"Russia has chosen to expel Swedish diplomats who have acted within the framework of the Vienna Convention and conducted customary diplomatic activities in Russia," Billstrom said in a statement.

The foreign minister also deplored the closure of the Swedish consulate in Saint Petersburg, describing it as "a driving force in the bilateral people-to-people co-operation between Russia and Sweden".

"Today's decision is therefore a further confirmation of the negative political developments in Russia and the country's international isolation," he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vienna Petersburg Sweden April September

Recent Stories

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever o ..

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever oversubscription for UAE Bookbu ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on government s ..

16 minutes ago
 realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

2 hours ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.