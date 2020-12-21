UrduPoint.com
Russia To Suspend Flights With UK For One Week: Government

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Russia to suspend flights with UK for one week: government

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Russia on Monday announced it will suspend flights with the UK for one week over the emergence of a more infectious strain of the coronavirus there.

A government decree said Russia would "temporarily suspend flights with the UK due to the worsening epidemiological situation" starting from midnight local time (2100 GMT) on Monday.

