UrduPoint.com

Russia To Suspends Power Of Siberia Gas Pipeline Due To Maintenance

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russia to suspends Power of Siberia gas pipeline due to maintenance

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Russian energy giant Gazprom will temporarily suspend gas flow through the Power of Siberia pipeline that carries Russian gas to China due to "planned maintenance work," Gazprom announced Tuesday. Deliveries through the pipeline will be halted for eight days between Sept. 22 and Sept. 29.

"In accordance with the Gas Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Eastern Route between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC, preventive maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is carried out twice a year: in spring and autumn," Gazprom explained.

Gazprom began gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline in 2019 as part of a 30-year contract.

Related Topics

Russia China Company Sale Gas 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

3 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

6 hours ago
 FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.