Russia To Toughen Anti-COVID Measures During Eastern Economic Forum 2022

Published September 02, 2022

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Russia's Primorye Territory will step up anti-COVID measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) 2022 to be held here from next Monday to Thursday.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the local government of Primorye Territory recommended all organizations and companies that provide services to the EEF participants and guests to use masks and distribute personal respiratory protective equipment to visitors.

The government also required disinfection at the beginning and end of the day in the premises and vehicles involved in the EEF events.

In addition, the Primorye government will organize PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests for employees of educational organizations. Schools are advised to monitor the condition of their staff.

A TASS report said that the EEF 2022, to be held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University, expects participants and guests from more than 60 countries.

