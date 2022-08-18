UrduPoint.com

Russia Tourists Banned From Entering Estonia

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022

Russia tourists banned from entering Estonia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Estonia's visa ban on Russian tourists entered into force on Thursday, according to local media.

Russian nationals holding Schengen visas issued by Estonia for tourism, business, sport, or cultural purposes will not be allowed to cross the Baltic country's border, reported public broadcaster ERR.

Russians whose visa was issued by another member of the Schengen area or who were already in the Schengen area will still be able to enter the country, which shares a border with Russia, added the report.

Some exceptions to the measure include Russian diplomats working in Estonia and their families, individuals allowed entry based on EU law, staff working in the international transport of goods and passengers, and people whom Tallinn considers eligible for visas on humanitarian grounds.

Russian nationals seeking to visit close relatives residing in Estonia as long-term residents or citizens were also exempt. Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said the ban was introduced due to the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine.

