Russia, Turkey start joint patrols on Idlib highway: reports

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia and Turkey on Sunday launched their first joint military patrol along the key M4 highway in Syria's Idlib region, following a ceasefire agreement earlier this month, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia sent military police and armoured vehicles to the patrol, which started from the settlement of Tronba in Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the country, TASS, Interfax and RIA-Novosti news agencies said.