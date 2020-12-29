UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey To Develop Military Ties Despite US Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Russia, Turkey to develop military ties despite US sanctions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow and Ankara's military cooperation would not be deterred by US sanctions on Turkey for acquiring a Russian missile defence system.

Washington this month punished Turkey for buying Russia's S-400 air defence system, imposing rare sanctions against a NATO ally.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the time told Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that the American sanctions were intended to prevent Russia from receiving substantial revenues from the sale.

On Tuesday, Cavusoglu visited Moscow for talks with his Russia's top diplomat Lavrov, who told reporters that, "we have confirmed our mutual intention to develop military ties with Turkey".

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin appreciated Turkey's determination to "continue cooperation in this area despite continuing illegitimate pressure from Washington."Cavusoglu said the US sanctions against Turkey were "an act of aggression against our country's sovereign rights," adding that Ankara would not give in to pressure.

"We prefer to solve all issues including that of the S-400 through negotiations," Cavusoglu said in comments translated into Russian.

