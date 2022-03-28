UrduPoint.com

Russia, Ukraine Set For Face-to-face Peace Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face peace talks as soon as Monday, probing whether a near-stalemate in fighting has forced Moscow to temper its demands.

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the new negotiations, saying he hoped they would bring peace "without delay".

The new talks are set to start in Turkey on either Monday or Tuesday, with Zelensky said.

France, Greece and Turkey are hoping to launch a "humanitarian operation" to evacuate civilians within days, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought an OK from Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

