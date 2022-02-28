Russia, Ukraine start first talks since Moscow assault: Belarus state media

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian and Ukrainian delegations on Monday began their first talks since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine last week, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

"Russia and Ukraine are holding the first talks," Belta said. Ahead of the talks, the Ukrainian presidency had demanded an immediate ceasefire and troop withdrawal.